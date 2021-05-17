Advertisement

North Platte man arrested for 2020 Kearney robbery

Jason Bryant is facing two felony charges in connection to a robbery last July in Kearney.
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Platte man has been arrested nearly a year after a Kearney business was held up at knife point.

Jason Bryant, 40, is charged with robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. This arrest stems from a robbery back on July 25, 2020 at the River Valley Skills Casino on west 4th in Kearney.

A second man, Matthew Rauterkus, 34, of North Platte, is facing conspiracy to commit a burglary and accessory to a felony related to this crime. He has since issued a $10,000 surety bond, and is expected back in court on May 28 for a preliminary hearing.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, affidavits for both men have been sealed at the request of the State of Nebraska.

Bryant, if convicted of the felony charges, could face a maximum of 50 years on each count.

