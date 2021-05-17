Advertisement

Shaved Ice food truck is coming to Lincoln(Snow Daze)
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln will now have another food truck roaming the streets.

This one is of the sweet variety in shaved ice. The owner said he’s opening at a great time as the summer months are approaching.

The owner, Landon Bartel, said, “One of the things that I want to do with my life or want to live my life about is doing things that are valuable or doing things that bring people value and bring people fun and enjoyment of life.”

Bartel said he’s making his schedule on a week-to-week basis, but will be at the intersection of 17th and O St. every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 pm.

Bartel said he actually quit his job in March to get this food truck going.

“It’s just fun to see people try something maybe new to them, but something that’s also like really tasty and really good,” Bartel said.

The owner hopes to provide shaved ice at more local events including fundraisers and graduation parties.

