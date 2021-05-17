Shinedown coming to Pinewood Bowl Theatre

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shinedown with Special Guest The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at Noon.

You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Official Ticketmaster app. The Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, located in the south lobby, is temporarily closed to the public until further notice. If you have further questions, please call the Ticket Office at 402-904-5641 and leave a voice message or email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com. No tickets will be sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Pinewood Bowl Theater tickets are mobile ticket delivery only.

