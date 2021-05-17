Advertisement

Traffic Delays Expected For Girder Transportation

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Happening today, Lincoln drivers should expect traffic delays during two portions of the day.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says concrete bridge girders will be transported through Lincoln to the South Beltway Project once this morning and then again this afternoon.

“At 8 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department will escort three girder transport vehicles from 63rd and Cornhusker to 27th Street, then south [on 27th] to the project location near Saltillo Road,” according to a press release.

“Intersections along the route will be closed as transport vehicles pass through. Southbound travelers on 27th Street are encouraged to find an alternate route during these times.”

Drivers are asked to be patient and use caution when encountering these traffic delays today.

