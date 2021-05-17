Advertisement

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 LBs of marijuana in traffic stop

William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Virginia, and passenger, Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia...
William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Virginia, and passenger, Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages.

The driver, William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Virginia, and passenger, Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

