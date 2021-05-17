Tuesday Forecast: More moist and muggy May weather moves in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday as skies should remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated t’storms possible across the state. The good news I suppose is that it should be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s across the coverage area.

The upper level pattern will remain largely unchanged as we head into the day on Tuesday as an upper level low across the Four Corners will continue to throw pieces of energy through the area. A developing ridge of high pressure across the eastern U.S. will combine with a trough in the west to continue to pull Gulf moisture into the region. All of these features will keep the off and on rain chances in the forecast along with plenty of cloud cover as well as increasing dew points through this week.

More clouds, areas of fog, drizzle, showers, and isolated t'storms are expected for Tuesday. (KOLN)

Increasing dew points are expected this week with muggy conditions expected at times. (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected again overnight and into Tuesday morning, which will keep temperatures from moving too much. Look for lows in the mid to upper 50s for most areas.

Temperatures remain mild into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°. (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be a few degrees warmer with temperatures reaching into the lower and middle 70s for central and eastern Nebraska.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be a few degrees warmer with temperatures reaching into the lower and middle 70s for central and eastern Nebraska.

The extended forecast continues to be dominated by rain chances, though temperatures should be a bit more seasonal for mid to late May with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Low temperatures should continue to remain quite mild, mainly in the low to mid 60s. Wind will become more of an issue late this week, into the weekend, and early next week.

Active weather with off and on chances for rain will continue through this week with warmer weather expected into the 70s and low 80s. (KOLN)

