Advertisement

Bellevue dad facing homicide charges due in California court

By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Adam Price is scheduled for his first court appearance in California on Tuesday afternoon following a delay on Monday.

Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, Calif., after his two children — Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5 — were found dead Sunday afternoon in a Bellevue home.

Price, 35, is scheduled to appear in a California court at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a fugitive warrant, and will face two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death in Sarpy County. His extradition hearing was also expected to happen Tuesday.

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, Calif. Bellevue Police were...
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, Calif. Bellevue Police were looking for the man after his two children were found dead inside his home on Sunday morning.(Source: Bellevue PD/WOWT)

Bellevue detectives were planning to travel to California to speak with Price, who was being held at Maguire Correctional Facility south of San Francisco.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up for the family to help with expenses.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grand Island man was arrested on 1st and degree domestic assault charges.
Grand Island woman badly beaten, set on fire and stabbed by husband
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Ticket Giveaway
Man arrested for indecent exposure outside Walgreens
Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California

Latest News

JBS Swift announced Tuesday that most of its Grand Island work force was vaccinated against the...
Most Grand Island JBS workers vaccinated against virus
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln City officials expected to discuss mask mandate
More clouds, areas of fog, drizzle, showers, and isolated t'storms are expected for Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Clouds and rain chances linger
Hy-Vee alters mask requirement