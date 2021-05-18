Bellevue dad facing homicide charges due in California court

(WOWT) - Adam Price is scheduled for his first court appearance in California on Tuesday afternoon following a delay on Monday.

Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, Calif., after his two children — Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5 — were found dead Sunday afternoon in a Bellevue home.

Price, 35, is scheduled to appear in a California court at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a fugitive warrant, and will face two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death in Sarpy County. His extradition hearing was also expected to happen Tuesday.

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, Calif. Bellevue Police were looking for the man after his two children were found dead inside his home on Sunday morning. (Source: Bellevue PD/WOWT)

Bellevue detectives were planning to travel to California to speak with Price, who was being held at Maguire Correctional Facility south of San Francisco.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up for the family to help with expenses.

