Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Omaha boy

NSP has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
NSP has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a boy with autism missing from La Vista, near Omaha.

According to a release, Ryan Larsen, 11, was last seen leaving school Monday at La West Elementary.

Larsen is described as a white male, approximately 5′ 8″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, Old Navy shirt and a polka dotted umbrella, according to NSP.

If you have any information, you’re asked call 911, or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

