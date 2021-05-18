Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Omaha boy

Omaha, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a boy with autism missing from La Vista, near Omaha.

According to a release, Ryan Larsen, 11, was last seen leaving school Monday at La West Elementary.

Larsen is described as a white male, approximately 5′ 8″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, Old Navy shirt and a polka dotted umbrella, according to NSP.

If you have any information, you’re asked call 911, or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

