Hy-Vee alters mask requirement

Fully vaccinated customers & employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings, unless locally mandated
(KCRG)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KSNB) - Hy-Vee announced it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.

The company said the health and safety of its customers and employees have been the company’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the grocer said its consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations as guidance is provided.

The change in policy comes after the CDC’s announcement regarding masks on Friday.

Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began. Hy-Vee will also maintain its Plexiglas barriers all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. In addition, social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form (checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, etc.) and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.

Several weeks ago, Hy-Vee announced that appointments are no longer required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. This enables people to walk in and receive their vaccine when it is most convenient for them.

Hy-Vee is also hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at community events to provide even greater vaccine access by meeting people where they plan to be. Hy-Vee will also continue its efforts to reach underserved populations, working with local organizations to plan more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout its eight-state region.

