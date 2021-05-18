Most Grand Island JBS workers vaccinated against virus

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - JBS USA says nearly 70 percent of its Grand Island work force is fully vaccinated.

In January, the meatpacker said it would pay each worker a $100 bonus to get vaccinated.

On Tuesday morning, a JBS spokesperson said that to date, 3,104 Grand Island plant workers had received at least one shot. That represents nearly 90 percent of the Grand Island work force, estimated at 3,349 workers. The spokesperson said that nearly 70 percent of its Grand Island workers were fully vaccinated, which represents an estimated 2,414 workers. The total bonus pay-out to fully vaccinated workers would be approximately $240,000.

At the time of the January announcement, JBS CEO Andre Nogueira, said in part, “Our goal in offering this extra pay to our team members is to remove any barriers to vaccination and incentivize our team members to protect themselves, their families and their coworkers.” Nogueira also said the company hopes that high vaccination rates would also benefit the communities where JBS operates.”

The press release also stated that the company has begun internal education programs to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of getting vaccinated.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that the bonus amount was $1,000. The correct bonus amount is $100 per vaccination.

