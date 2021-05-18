Police: Search for La Vista boy reaches critical level

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for a missing 11-year-old autistic child has reached a critical level, La Vista police said Tuesday.

Ryan Larsen, a sixth-grade student, was last seen earlier Monday leaving school. He is 11 years old, white, about 5 foot 8 inches tall, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella. 6 News reports the child was last seen walking away from the school.

If anyone has information about Ryan that could help La Vista Police at 402-331-1582; or call 911.

Tuesday’s search was focusing on the area near La Vista West Elementary, at 81st Street and Terry Drive; and Larsen’s home near 83rd and Parkview.

Annette Eyman, the spokeswoman for Papillion-La Vista School District, said the school is older, under construction, and has a lot of exits. The doors of the school are locked on the outside to prevent people from coming in, but for safety reasons, they can’t be locked on the inside.

Right now, the district is investigating because they don’t know which door Ryan used to leave.

“Ryan was in the middle of a transition from one room to another, we know he was seen in the hallway by a staff member heading towards his classroom,” Eyman said. “We believe there was probably less than a five-minute window before it was discovered that he wasn’t in the classroom.”

She said they’re not sure which door Ryan used to leave the school or if he left right away.

“The building was searched high and low, multiple times by police, by all of the school staff. We really looked in the building to make sure he wasn’t still there. They searched the building again at 10 o’clock last night,” Eyman said.

Missing Juvenile Update 11:05 pm. The sweatshirt in this photo is the exact one Ryan was wearing today. pic.twitter.com/Yy8Rpr42P5 — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 18, 2021

Police officers were assisted by K9s for a search after school let out on Monday and again later on that night.

Eyman said they’re trying to keep things normal at the school for the other students but there are counselors available if they’re needed.

She said they’ve been working closely with La Vista police and talking extensively with the family.

“It’s the absolute worst nightmare for a parent or for a teacher, any staff member, to lose a child. And so everyone’s trying to just do what they can to help with the search,” Eyman said.

La Vista Police Chief Robert Lausten said his department believes that Ryan is hiding. Lausten said they have “intelligence that may show us that he’s watched some videos on how to hide from the police.”

1 P.M. UPDATE: We are asking residents who live in the area near 78th Street and Terry Drive, near La Vista West Elementary, to check your doorbell and house cameras going back to noon yesterday for any sign of Ryan. 2/2 — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 18, 2021

According to the police chief, the department has had incidents with Ryan before and that he’s a previous Project Livesaver client.

“We know that he’s out there but now the time period has gone by so the elements are involved and he’s got to be hungry. We want to find him and bring him home,” Lausten said.

He went on to say how much they have appreciated the help of the community and their law enforcement partners in this search.

As of noon on Tuesday, Ryan has now been missing 24 hours. The chief said we are at the point where this is a life and death situation.

“He’s been out overnight. The weather is an issue, but again he’s hungry and he has medication that he needs to take and so we just really need to find him,” Chief Lausten said.

There is no surveillance video to shed light on where Ryan might have gone after he left the school Monday.

The police department said they’re conducting a grid search and going door to door looking for information.

“We’re asking people to go into their backyard and check any sheds that they have, any decking. Anywhere that would give a young kid shelter that he could maybe think that he’s playing a build a fort type game or a survival type thing,” Lausten said.

Missing Juvenile Update 9:45 am: LVPD is being assisted in our search efforts by our law enforcement partners. Command post being re-established at 83rd and Parkview. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 18, 2021

LVPD is asking for all citizen volunteers assisting in the search efforts for Ryan to please meet at the Central Park tennis courts at 10:30 am for a briefing. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 18, 2021

La Vista Police called off the search for Larsen at 1 a.m. Tuesday and resumed at 9:45 this morning. Papillion Fire Department and Omaha Fire Department dive teams searched the water feature at City Center Park in La Vista Monday, but did not find anything, Chief Lausten said.

