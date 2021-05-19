JBS raises wages for all employees

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Employees for one of Grand Island’s largest employers will be seeing a pay increase.

JBS said it is struggling to hire and retain employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic so they are increasing wages to help their workforce grow.

An announcement was made Friday morning from Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele and JBS Human Resources Director Justin Bstandig.

The company is raising pay for all employees. This includes union workers, managerial staff and salaried employees.

Before the increase, base pay for employees was $18.25 an hour with an ability to earn up to $24.75. Now after raising wages, employees in the production department make $21.50 an hour with the possibility to make up to $28.

Maintenance workers are also getting a financial boost. They will get $25.50 an hour with a possible increase of up to $32.

JBS hopes this pay will not only help families financially, but also attract more people to the company.

“The biggest thing we’re dealing with right now is labor to a certain degree and getting folks kinda coming back to work in that matter so it did but it also is another opportunity for us to become a very strong corporate citizen here in Grand Island,” said Bstandig.

Mayor Steele said this money will find it’s way back into the city’s economy.

“That’s going to find it’s way back into our retailers into our restaurants into our gas stations. It’s going to have a huge impact on Grand Island and it just shows Grand Island is coming back from this pandemic and we’re coming back stronger than ever,” he said

JBS employs an estimated 3,600 people at its Grand Island plant.

