Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Updated: May. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire
A train derailed just south of Saltillo Road along 148th Street near Bennet on Friday.
UPDATE: BNSF Railway comments on train derailment near Bennet
On his last days on Earth, Dr. Joel Gajardo got to stand by his daughter's side as she got...
Lincoln father walks his daughter down the aisle during impromptu wedding at Bryan East Hospital
The Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State College World Series game, which was set to start at 1...
Delayed CWS game to begin shortly after 2 p.m.
Interest in hemp farming dwindling in Nebraska
Interest in hemp farming dwindling in Nebraska

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Authorities: Another body in rubble raises death toll to 5
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Crews are still looking for victims of Thursday's condo collapse in Florida.
Fla. building collapse Previous structural issues years ago
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash
The Williamsburg Hy-Vee hosted their Kids-Fit Summer Bash on Saturday.
Lincoln's Williamsburg Hy-Vee hosts KidsFit Summer Bash