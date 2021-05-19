Thursday Forecast: Turning breezy...muggy and warmer...with continued rain chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer-like heat and humidity will return to the forecast area as we head for the back-half of the work week and into the upcoming weekend...

While we will see some changes in our weather pattern in the form of higher dew points...warmer temperatures and gustier winds...our precipitation pattern will remain the same. “Periods” of showers-and-thunderstorms will continue to be a primary forecast concern as we push thru the next seven days. As has been the case with the recent past...we certainly do not expect all-day rains...but trying to time the rain chances will remain difficult as energy aloft and daytime heating will be keys in precipitation production. We will continue to carry a shower-and-thunderstorm chance each day...with lower rain chances now in play for both Friday and Saturday. This unsettled pattern is expected to continue until at least early next week.

With your precipitation pattern remaining a bit “muddled”...we are more confident in the increasing temperatures...the higher dew points...and the increasing winds that are forecast over the next several days...and while widespread severe weather is not expected at this time there is likely to be some threat for strong-to-severe thunderstorms with this particular pattern. It will be important to check in with the 10-11 Weather Team periodically over the next several days for the latest on the severe weather potential for your area. Daily high temperatures in the 80s are expected from Friday all the way through early next week...with dew points in the “sticky” 60s...and southerly winds gusting to 30 or 35 mph at times. Temperatures are expected to cool down a bit by the middle of next week...with the jury still out on whether our active precipitation pattern will continue...so stay tuned.

Turning Warmer And More Humid... (KOLN)

