Congressman Smith votes against, Fortenberry and Bacon vote for Jan. 6 commission

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection. The panel would have to issue a final report by Dec. 31.(Source: CNN)
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - Third District Representative Adrian Smith Wednesday voted against creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Nebraska Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon, both Republicans, voted for creating the commission.

Under the proposal passed Wednesday in the House of Representatives, five Democrats and five Republicans would sit on a panel to investigate the attack and create a report to submit to Congress by the end of the year.

In a prepared statement to Local4 Thursday, Smith appeared to lay some of the blame for the January attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and expressed skepticism about the bi-partisan nature of the commission.

“We need a truly non-partisan investigation of the January 6th events – both of the fomenting of the protests and of what Speaker Pelosi and her security team knew, when they knew it, and why they weren’t better prepared to protect the Capitol that day. While the breakdown of the commission’s members may be bipartisan, because Democrats would have nearly full control of staffing and other decision-making at the commission, I do not have confidence its proceedings would be thorough or balanced.”

After the Wednesday vote, Fortenberry released a prepared statement which said in part, “Most Nebraskans desperately want a return to regular, peaceful order in Washington and the rest of America. I am hopeful that this bipartisan commission helps us do that––by honestly, fairly, and thoroughly investigating the truth of what happened on and before January 6, including the culture of political violence that has plagued this country over the last several years.”

Fortenberry and Bacon were among 35 Republican congressmen who voted in favor of the commission, defying former President Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. The measure passed the house 252-175 and now goes to the Senate for consideration in that chamber.

Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters smashed into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is trying to prevent defections among his own ranks, echoing McCarthy’s opposition in a Senate floor speech Wednesday morning. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.

The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it.

NOTE: Information from the Associated Press is included in this story.

