Food Bank of Lincoln breaks ground on new building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One in every eight families in Southeast Nebraska is food insecure. The need is growing and the Food Bank of Lincoln says it has outgrown it’s space.

But Thursday, they started a new chapter, breaking ground on a $10 million 60,000 square foot building.

The new facility will increase access to healthy food and shorten food lines.

“This building will provide us the opportunity to touch those lives and get to those people,” said Steph Vanous, President of the Food Bank of Lincoln Board of Directors. “We’ll be able to be more efficient, the team will have a great space to work, and that is really, really meaningful.”

The space will also triple the refrigerated capacity from the current location. It will have more room for volunteers and offer safer work areas.

“The purpose of the building is only to provide infrastructure that enables the mission of the organization,” said Dr. Marilyn Moore, Chair of Raising our Response to Hunger Steering Committee. “It’s not anything more than that, but it is all that. And to be able to bring food in, to store food safely, to distribute food out in the most efficient way possible, in the kindest way possible, in the way that is most compassionate, to serve those that we serve and to serve without judgement.”

The new location is possible thanks in part to a $300,000 gift from the Lincoln SCHEELS store. The Food Bank is still about $1 million short on this project. Give to Lincoln Day is Tuesday, and they say that would be the perfect time to donate.

