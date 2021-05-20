Friday Forecast: Rain “chances” will be falling as winds, temperatures and dew points start rising.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shower and thunderstorm chances linger will Thursday night, but we may catch a break for much of the day on Friday.

If you are looking for a break in this ever-present cloud cover and in the on-again-off-again shower and thunderstorm chances of the past several days, then Friday MIGHT be your day. After a small chance for a leftover morning rain shower, the balance of the day on Friday looks dry. You might end up trading your chance for “precipitation” for a better chance of “perspiration” but we’ll take the expected afternoon sunshine, the gusty southerly winds, the higher dew point numbers and welcome the expected afternoon highs in the 80s.

Sensing Summer... (KOLN)

We will continue to see breezy, warm and humid conditions over the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances remaining in the 20-30 percent range. That means that we should be looking at significant periods of “dry time” on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both weekend days should make it into the 80s.

Not Quite As "Rainy" This Weekend... (KOLN)

A more significant rain chance will return by Monday of next week and some weather models are trying to indicate a little higher risk for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms by late Monday and into Monday night.

Unsettled weather is then expected to continue for much of next week with highs in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll fall back into the 70s later in the week as a cold front slides across the region.

