Lawmakers approve casino regulations

By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill that would implement provisions of a constitutional gaming amendment approved last year.

Nebraska voters legalized all forms of games of chance at licensed horse racetracks through an initiative petition drive last November. 

Senator Tom Briese introduced LB561, providing the regulatory framework necessary to implement that constitutional amendment.

Some of the items included in the bill:

  • allows wagering on sporting events at racetracks in the state
  • prohibits wagering on high school youth sports
  • establishes a system for filing complaints
  • renames the State Racing Commission to the State Racing and Gaming Commission
  • raises the legal age to wager on horse racing from 19 to 21
  • establishes a process for allowing individuals to be excluded voluntarily from wagering
  • and classifies manipulation of a game of chance or gaming machine as a Class I misdemeanor.

LB561 also prohibits betting on Nebraska college teams when they are playing in state and requires that keno played at racetrack casinos operate in accordance with the same state regulations that govern existing keno parlors.

The bill passed on a 44-3 vote and takes effect immediately once the governor signs it.

Out of the senators who cover the Tri-Cities, Senators Steve Halloran and Ray Aguilar voted for the bill, while Senator John Lowe didn’t vote.

