Lincoln Police find cash, pills and stolen gun in man’s car during traffic stop

Patrick E Godin Jr.
Patrick E Godin Jr.(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: May. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs, cash and a stolen firearm in a man’s car during a traffic stop this week.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers spotted a silver 2006 BMW SUV near Park Boulevard and Van Dorn Street.

LPD said officers saw the car make several improper turns and made contact with the driver who they said could not provide any identification.

According to police, officers saw a plastic bag with a large amount of money sitting on the passenger seat.

LPD said the driver, identified as Patrick E Godin Jr., allowed officers to search him. Police found several 9mm bullets.

Officers said they then determined Godin’s identity and learned he didn’t have a license and a previous conviction prohibiting him from having bullets.

Police said they also found three pill bottles prescribed to someone else containing Trazadone, Venlafaxine and Hydrochlorothiazide pills.

Officers searched the car and found a concealed loaded 9mm Glock firearm hidden in the radiator of the car. The gun had been reported stolen on April 14.

LPD said officers counted the bag of money which totaled $6,000.

Godin was arrested and is facing possession of firearm by prohibited person charges, possession of a stolen firearm, drugs charges, as well as no driver’s license and traffic offenses.

