LPD: Meth, pills, brass knuckles, cash found in felon’s car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop, investigators found $4,000 worth of methamphetamine, along with pills, brass knuckles and cash in a man’s car.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Drug Task Force saw 34-year-old Andrew Myers driving a blue 2001 Jeep Cherokee near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officers said they were aware that Myers had a revoked drivers license.

LPD said officers made contact with Myers and the two passengers in the car, after the car was parked near 35th and Cornhusker.

According to police, officers saw a glass pipe on the front passenger seat. After searching the Jeep, officers also found two bags with a total of 47 grams of methamphetamine ($4,000 street value), as well as brass knuckles and a prescription pill bottle with the label removed.

LPD said inside the bottle, they found five Alprazolam pills, which is a controlled substance. Officers also found $3,750 in cash in Myers’ pockets.

Due to a previous felony conviction, Myers is prohibited from possessing brass knuckles.

Myers was arrested and is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited Person and possession of a controlled substance.

LPD said the front seat passenger, 36-year-old Marilynn Parker, had 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her purse. Parker was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

