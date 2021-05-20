Advertisement

LPD: Meth, pills, brass knuckles, cash found in felon’s car

Andrew Myers and Marilynn Parker
Andrew Myers and Marilynn Parker(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: May. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop, investigators found $4,000 worth of methamphetamine, along with pills, brass knuckles and cash in a man’s car.

On Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Drug Task Force saw 34-year-old Andrew Myers driving a blue 2001 Jeep Cherokee near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officers said they were aware that Myers had a revoked drivers license.

LPD said officers made contact with Myers and the two passengers in the car, after the car was parked near 35th and Cornhusker.

According to police, officers saw a glass pipe on the front passenger seat. After searching the Jeep, officers also found two bags with a total of 47 grams of methamphetamine ($4,000 street value), as well as brass knuckles and a prescription pill bottle with the label removed.

LPD said inside the bottle, they found five Alprazolam pills, which is a controlled substance. Officers also found $3,750 in cash in Myers’ pockets.

Due to a previous felony conviction, Myers is prohibited from possessing brass knuckles.

Myers was arrested and is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating a drug law, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited Person and possession of a controlled substance.

LPD said the front seat passenger, 36-year-old Marilynn Parker, had 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her purse. Parker was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
Andrew K. Casad
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting four children over span of four years
Tommy Meyer
LSO: $17,000 in cash & 9 lbs of meth found on man wanted on NDCS warrant
During a zoom interview, Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska to perform this summer.
Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska
Stacey Mock
LSO: Woman refuses to stop for deputy, leads them on 70-80 mph chase

Latest News

The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
EMA on Ryan Larsen expires to become missing person case
Nebraska lawmakers approve $26M corporate income tax cut
Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s on Saturday.
Saturday Forecast: Staying warm and muggy with another round of storms possible
Sensing Summer...
Friday Forecast: Rain “chances” will be falling as winds, temperatures and dew points start rising.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln sold out