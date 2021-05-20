LSO: $17,000 in cash & 9 lbs of meth found on man wanted on NDCS warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found roughly 9 pounds of meth and more than $17,000 in cash on a man with a warrant out for his arrest.

Chief Ben Houchin said the Fugitive Task Force was looking for Tommy Meyer, who was wanted on a Nebraska Department of Corrections warrant that was issued on February 13.

According to Chief Houchin, investigators learned that Meyer had been driving a black Chevy Impala with Nebraska plates and was near 64th Street and Morrill Avenue in the Havelock area.

Wednesday afternoon, around 3:15 p.m., an investigator was in that area and several task force members knew Meyer was staying at a home near 66th Street and Ballard Avenue.

LSO said deputies went to the home and learned Meyer had parked his car in the back alley, but when they approached his car, Meyer took off running.

Chief Houchin said deputies chased Meyer and arrested him near 66th Street and Havelock Avenue.

Deputies said they found a freezer size bag with a white crystal substance in Meyer’s pocket. Chief Houchin said deputies also found $900 on Meyer.

While searching the car, deputies said they found several bags with methamphetamine in the cup holder, as well as a backpack with $17,039 in cash and 9.413 pounds of meth in those plastic bags.

LSO found roughly 9lbs of meth & $17,000 in cash on a man wanted on an NDCS warrant. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Meyer was arrested on the warrant and is facing possession with intent to deliver charges, as well as possession of money while in violating drug law charges.

Chief Houchin said Meyer was in violation of a 15-year driving revocation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.