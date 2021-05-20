Advertisement

LSO: Woman refuses to stop for deputy, leads them on 70-80 mph chase

Stacey Mock
Stacey Mock(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: May. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing several charges after deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said she refused to stop for a deputy and led them on a chase.

Around 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy near NW 12th and W Branched Oak saw a Honda accord and learned the owner had an LSO arrest warrant.

According to Chief Ben Houchin, the deputy tried stopping the car but the driver would not yield and led deputies on a pursuit with speeds reaching 70 to 80 mph.

Near NW 40th and W Branched Oak, LSO said the deputy decided to stop the pursuit.

Chief Houchin said the deputy went to the home of the car’s registered owner on Santa Fe Trail and waited for the driver to return home.

LSO said the deputy tried making contact with the driver once they returned home but the driver would not roll her windows down.

According to Chief Houchin, the windows had to be broken and the driver was eventually arrested.

LSO arrested Stacey Mock for fleeing to avoid, willful reckless driving, as well as resisting arrest.

