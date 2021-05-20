Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers pass Social Security tax exemptions

(Source: Social Security Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraskans receiving Social Security income will pay less in taxes on that income each year until it’s fully exempt in 2030, under a bill that won final approval from lawmakers on Thursday.

Lawmakers passed the gradual tax phase-out on a 41-0 vote. It now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s expected to sign it.

The bill by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, would reduce the taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023. The exemption would continue to grow until it hits 100% in 2030.

Supporters argued that the bill would help ease the tax burden on seniors and make Nebraska attractive compared to neighboring states that don’t tax Social Security, including Iowa.

