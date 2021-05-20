Omaha mayor, police remember Detective Orozco on somber anniversary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six years ago Thursday, Omaha Police Detective Kerrie Orozco died in the line of duty. Omaha has not forgotten.

One of the most inspiring professionals I have had the pleasure to work with but also a friend & tremendous mother, daughter, wife, & overall person. Miss you Kerrie!

E.O.W 5/20/15 #NeverForget #OPD 🙏 via @OPDDCKanger pic.twitter.com/c7hwLHpK8l — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) May 20, 2021

On May 20, 2015, Orozco was a member of the department’s Fugitive Task Force, which was trying to serve a felony arrest warrant against Marcus Wheeler at North 30th Street and Martin Avenue. The encounter became a shootout, killing Orozco. Wheeler also died. Thousands of Omaha residents and law enforcement officers across the country attended her funeral.

Officer Orozco left behind a husband, Hector Orozco, and two stepchildren, Natalie and Santiago. She had given birth to Olivia Ruth on Feb. 17, 2015. Oliva Ruth was delivered early and was to go home from the hospital on May 21, 2015 — the same day Orozco was to have begun her maternity leave.

On Thursday, the Police Department and Mayor Jean Stothert remembered the fallen officer.

I was not fortunate enough to personally know Kerrie Orozco. I wish I had the pleasure. Through the stories shared... Posted by Jean Stothert on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Orozco also was known for her philanthropic works, including coaching baseball at the North Omaha Boys and Girls Club, leading Girl Scout troops, and volunteering with the Special Olympics. Since her death, she has been commemorated in several ways: A public service event honored her memory in 2016, her husband donated a horse to OPD in 2018, and a ballfield was named after her in 2019.

