LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a rivalry match-up for the Class B State championship. Beatrice tops Norris 5-4 in a thriller that came down to the last out. The Orangemen were the 8th seed in the state tournament, but proved that rankings don’t matter.

#8 Beatrice are your Class B State Champs!!



Pure pandemonium. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/GtIRTZ6x7E — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.