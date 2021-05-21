Cornhusker State Games Torch Run begins Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run begins Monday, May 24 with runners from 11 Nebraska panhandle counties participating locally by running at least one mile in their county and submitting a photo.

It is free to participate, and all registered runners receive a free shirt and entry into daily, regional, and grand prize drawings.

The 2021 virtual format features four regions, each with a two-week window for runners to complete their mile. Region 1 consists of the 11 panhandle counties and runs May 24-June 6. Region 2 encompasses 25 west-central counties from June 7-June 20. East-central counties run June 21-July 4 and eastern counties July 5-18.

Currently, more than 300 runners are registered, representing 77 counties, including all counties in Region 1. Runners can view the map and register at: CSGTorchRun.

Major Torch Run prizes up for grabs include one overall grand prize, a $250 Scheels gift card; four $100 top regional prizes, and daily gift-card and free-entry certificates throughout the eight weeks. Prize winners and runner photos will be posted daily on the CSG Torch Run Facebook Page.

The CSG Torch Run serves as an annual precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, a multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages/abilities scheduled for July 16-25 in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney, Columbus, Grand Island and other Nebraska communities.

