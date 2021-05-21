EPA grant to give neglected properties near Haymarket new life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln residents can look forward to a number of new features coming to the central Lincoln area, from affordable housing, a city park and urban agriculture, all in areas where that was previously not possible. Thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

A gravel parking lot at 7th and N Streets in the Haymarket is an example of one of those properties that looks like just an old empty lot right now, but in the future could become a part of the current Haymarket landscape. But before properties like that can become new developments for the city, they often need cleaned up having contaminants or remnants of previous buildings removed.

That’s where the EPA comes in. They awarded Lincoln an $800,000 Brownfields Grant that will allow them to take properties that are currently unusable and get them ready for new developments.

“We’re be creating more opportunities to build more housing, provide park land, address local food security, advance environmental justice and improve community health and well being,” said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

One of the projects this will pay for is turning a lot near the People’s City Mission into an area where Lincoln people can grow their own food, helping stabilize the local food economy and encouraging Lincoln to produce some of the food they eat.

