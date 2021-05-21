Advertisement

Fishing and park entry free across the entire state on Saturday

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday, Nebraska Game and Parks will host their Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. The day is held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone can explore the parks and lakes of Nebraska free of charge. Camping and lodging fees will still apply at all parks.

Weekend events

  • Ponca State Park hosts the Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby, open to all ages from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m
  • Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area hosts Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, open to all children from 9 a.m. to noon. Radio stations, volunteers and civic group will provide food, prizes, loaner fishing tackle, bait and instruction
  • Take ‘em Fishing challenge continues to encourage anglers to take inexperienced anglers fishing

Nebraska is home to 76 state park areas that residents can enjoy. For more information on parks and outdoor opportunities, you can check out the Nebraska Game and Parks website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
Andrew K. Casad
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting four children over span of four years
Tommy Meyer
LSO: $17,000 in cash & 9 lbs of meth found on man wanted on NDCS warrant
During a zoom interview, Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska to perform this summer.
Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska
Stacey Mock
LSO: Woman refuses to stop for deputy, leads them on 70-80 mph chase

Latest News

The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
EMA on Ryan Larsen expires to become missing person case
Nebraska lawmakers approve $26M corporate income tax cut
Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s on Saturday.
Saturday Forecast: Staying warm and muggy with another round of storms possible
Sensing Summer...
Friday Forecast: Rain “chances” will be falling as winds, temperatures and dew points start rising.
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln sold out