Fishing and park entry free across the entire state on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday, Nebraska Game and Parks will host their Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. The day is held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone can explore the parks and lakes of Nebraska free of charge. Camping and lodging fees will still apply at all parks.

Weekend events

Ponca State Park hosts the Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby, open to all ages from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m

Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area hosts Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, open to all children from 9 a.m. to noon. Radio stations, volunteers and civic group will provide food, prizes, loaner fishing tackle, bait and instruction

Take ‘em Fishing challenge continues to encourage anglers to take inexperienced anglers fishing

Nebraska is home to 76 state park areas that residents can enjoy. For more information on parks and outdoor opportunities, you can check out the Nebraska Game and Parks website here.

