Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln sold out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tickets went on sale for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln Friday at 10 a.m., and 47 minutes later, 70,000 tickets were already sold.

By 11:30 a.m. the concert was sold out.

The University of Nebraska said it could accommodate 90,000 fans in Memorial Stadium for the concert.

This will be the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years. The Lincoln stop is the only Nebraska appearance on the tour.

Tickets were $94.95.

Holy Cow NEBRASKA!!!!

You are KILLING it!!!!

This is going to be EPIC!!!

Love, g #GARTHinLINCOLN — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 21, 2021

