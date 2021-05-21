Advertisement

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln sold out

((Garth Brooks official website))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tickets went on sale for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln Friday at 10 a.m., and 47 minutes later, 70,000 tickets were already sold.

By 11:30 a.m. the concert was sold out.

The University of Nebraska said it could accommodate 90,000 fans in Memorial Stadium for the concert.

This will be the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years. The Lincoln stop is the only Nebraska appearance on the tour.

Tickets were $94.95.

READ MORE: Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
Andrew K. Casad
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting four children over span of four years
Tommy Meyer
LSO: $17,000 in cash & 9 lbs of meth found on man wanted on NDCS warrant
During a zoom interview, Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska to perform this summer.
Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska
Stacey Mock
LSO: Woman refuses to stop for deputy, leads them on 70-80 mph chase

Latest News

The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
EMA on Ryan Larsen expires to become missing person case
Nebraska lawmakers approve $26M corporate income tax cut
Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s on Saturday.
Saturday Forecast: Staying warm and muggy with another round of storms possible
Sensing Summer...
Friday Forecast: Rain “chances” will be falling as winds, temperatures and dew points start rising.