Happening this weekend in Lincoln

9.11 Exhibit

A nationwide exhibit tour began in January 2021 and runs through September 12, 2021 to commemorate the 20 th anniversary of 9/11. The exhibit is making a stop right here in Lincoln. The 9/11 replica model was given to Honor365 on behalf of the United States of America by Daan Van Der Steijn, creator, from Deurne, The Netherlands.

Though Saturday during mall hours; Free

The Garage Presents Come 2Gether/Boom Due

This will be a great evening for some live music. Come 2Gether/Boom Duo is the music of Lennon and McCartney, plus late 60s and early 70s.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Free

Drive-in Movie: The Lion King

Are you ready for a fun evening? Bring the whole family for an old-school drive-in experience complete with Chick-fil-A, concessions and fun activities for the kids!

Friday 9-11 p.m.; $25 suggested donation per car

Pine Creek Farms Spring Family Festival

Spend the day in the fresh country air shopping local! Crafters from across the state will be on hand showcasing their handcrafted items, antiques, repurposed items, homemade and specialty foods. There is an amazing line up and you can see the list on the Pine Creek Farms Facebook page. There will be free activities for the little ones in your life including face painting and flowerpot decorating and flower planting!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

The Dinner Detective is an interactive murder mystery set in present day and based on real cold cases. Feast on a fantastic dinner, but just beware...the killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect. The detectives proceed to interrogate everyone and find clues as more victims are revealed. At the end of the night, prizes are awarded to the Top Sleuth who solves the crime.

Saturday 6-9 p.m.; $49.95

