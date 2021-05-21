Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced for possession, with intent to distribute, meth and cocaine

Published: May. 21, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man sentenced on Friday for possession, with intent to distribute, meth and cocaine.

According to officials, 29-year-old Jesse James Overton of Lincoln was sentenced on Friday to four years and eight months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a mixture or substance containing cocaine.  Following the prison term, Overton will serve three years on supervised release.  There is no parole in the federal system.

Officials said that on April 10, 2019, a search warrant was executed at a Lincoln residence where Overton was staying.  Lincoln Police officers were searching the house for items they suspected had been stolen by Overton’s roommate.

Suspected methamphetamine was seen by officers in the bathroom next to Overton’s room, and a digital scale and baggies were seen in Overton’s room.  Officers obtained a second search warrant for drugs and drug paraphernalia. During that search, in Overton’s room, officers found a total of at least 66 grams of methamphetamine and 21 grams of cocaine.  Most of the drugs were found in a safe which also contained more than $2,000 in cash.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

