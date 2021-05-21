Advertisement

LPD: Firearm, tattoo gun and jewelry stolen from apartment

Natasha C. Graham
Natasha C. Graham(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman caught on surveillance video breaking into an apartment and walking out with the victim’s belongings.

LPD said on May 6, around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment on 16th and D Streets for a report of a burglary.

Officers said police made contact with a 26-year-old woman who said she’d befriended a neighbor, identified as Natasha C. Graham, and that her apartment had been burglarized.

According to police, the victim was missing a .38 handgun valued at $200, a tattoo gun valued at $200 and jewelry valued at $500.

Police said the victim gave officers video surveillance of her apartment which showed Graham forcing the front door open, going inside the apartment and leaving with the victim’s belongings.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:45 p.m., LSO deputies stopped Graham on a traffic stop and discovered she had an outstanding broadcast to be interviewed by LPD officers.

Graham was arrested and is facing burglary charges.

