LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting four children over span of four years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted four children over the course of four years.

Andrew K. Casad is facing three counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third degree sexual assault of a child.

On May 8, LPD officers responded to a home in Lincoln on a report of a belated sexual assault.

LPD said officers made contact with the parents of four juveniles who reported that they’d been sexually assaulted.

According to police, investigators learned the four victims, a 15-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl, 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl, reported being sexually assaulted from 2017 to 2021 at multiple locations throughout the city.

Investigators said the four survivors identified Casad as the suspect.

LPD said investigators contacted and interviewed Casad, then developed probable cause to arrest him.

On Thursday he was arrested at the Hall of Justice following an interview with investigators.

LPD said Casad is a family friend and the four survivors are family members.

Investigators are continuing to look into this case and said there is the possibility there may be more victims.

