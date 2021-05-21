Saturday Forecast: Staying warm and muggy with another round of storms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More rounds of strong to severe storms as well as warm, muggy, and breezy weather headlines the forecast as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Through Friday night, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies with dry conditions for eastern Nebraska. Storms on Friday night should remain well to our west across the Nebraska Panhandle into the western Sandhills. Into the day on Saturday, expect to see another mix of sun and clouds across the state. Lincoln and eastern sections of the state will hold onto a small chance for an isolated shower or storm, but another round of severe storms will be possible into Saturday night across western Nebraska.

Partly sunny skies with warm, muggy, and breezy weather is expected for eastern Nebraska on Saturday with just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. (KOLN)

A weak upper level disturbance passing through the region will lead to the potential for severe storms across western Nebraska into Friday night. Scattered large hail at 2″ in diameter or more will be possible along with some damaging wind gusts and a couple tornadoes. The eastern half of the state likely stays dry through Friday night as we start the weekend.

A weak disturbance passing through the area is expected to bring severe storms to western Nebraska through Friday night. (KOLN)

Stronger storms will be possible again on Saturday evening across the western two-thirds of the state where there is a marginal and slight risk in place again. Daytime heating plus some decent shear across the area will potentially lead to another round of strong to severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two possible.

Severe storms will be possible across western Nebraska on Saturday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

We will - again - see another opportunity for strong to severe storms on Sunday, this time as an upper level trough swings through the area. This should lead to a more widespread chance for storms across the state as a marginal risk for severe storms covers most of the entire state, with a slight risk covering a good portion of western Nebraska. Again, large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two will be possible.

An upper level trough swinging through the area will bring in another round of severe storms to the state into Sunday evening. (KOLN)

This weekend should include plenty of dry time, but will also likely include some stormy periods across the state. If you have any outdoor plans, just make sure you have multiple ways to get your weather information and keep an eye on the radar!

Temperatures should remain a few degrees above average as we head through the weekend. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday should sit in the low 80s for most of the state. Dew points will likely remain in the mid 60s for most of us, so it should be a muggy weekend. South winds will remain breezy at times with sustained winds between 10 and 20 MPH with some stronger wind gusts possible at times through the weekend.

Look for highs in the mid 70s to low 80s on Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s for most of the state on Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures into the week next week likely don’t move much as afternoon highs should generally stay in the lower 80s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. We’ll continue to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms - with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible at times.

Temperatures should remain fairly steady over the next week with highs in the low 80s. (KOLN)

