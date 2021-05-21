Scheel’s donates $300,000 to Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Food Bank of Lincoln started construction on its new facility this week, but they said that it wouldn’t be possible without community support. On Friday, a Lincoln business showed that support in a big way, with a big check.

The manager and employees at Scheel’s at Southpointe presented the Food Bank with a $300,000 donation, helping get them closer to their goal of feeding more people in Southeast Nebraska.

The donation, paid for not only by the Scheel’s corporation, but Scheel’s employees who live and work in Lincoln.

“The meals that will come as part of this facility are going to make an impact, it could change somebodies entire life.. and will certainty make that day less stressful for families and individuals who need food,” said Michaela Kumke, Food Bank of Lincoln.

Over the last year the Food Bank has been providing Nebraskans with one million meals a month and serving the community for a total of 39 years. The manager of Scheel’s said it’s that track record that made them want to give back to the Food Bank.

Even with this $300,000 donation, The Food Bank of Lincoln is still $1 million short of what they need to complete their new building. They say even if you can just donate $1, it will mean just as much as this $300,000 donation.

