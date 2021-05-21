Advertisement

Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A celestial show is coming in the next week.

On Wednesday, there will be a super flower blood moon lunar eclipse.

There’s a lot going on with this month’s moon, so let’s break it down.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon...
A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth.(Source: NASA)

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.

This is the second and final super moon of the year.

Flower moon is the traditional name for May’s full moon.

“In most areas, flowers are abundant everywhere during this time. Thus, the name of this moon,” the Farmers’ Almanac says. “Full moon names date back to Native Americans of North America.”

This month’s full moon also happens to take place when our nearest neighbor enters the Earth’s shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse in some areas.

During the eclipse, the moon may take on a rosy glow, earning it the blood moon moniker.

The lunar eclipse will occur in the pre-dawn hours and will only be visible for stargazers in western North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand.

The super flower blood moon lunar eclipse can be seen everywhere in the Pacific and Mountain...
The super flower blood moon lunar eclipse can be seen everywhere in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, along with Texas, Oklahoma, western Kansas, Hawaii and Alaska.(Source: NASA)

The super flower blood moon will peak early Wednesday at 7:14 a.m. EDT.

The moon will appear full both the night before and the night after its peak.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen continues into fourth night - 10PM
Police: ‘Do not speculate’ as search for missing La Vista boy continues
Andrew K. Casad
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting four children over span of four years
Tommy Meyer
LSO: $17,000 in cash & 9 lbs of meth found on man wanted on NDCS warrant
During a zoom interview, Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska to perform this summer.
Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska
Stacey Mock
LSO: Woman refuses to stop for deputy, leads them on 70-80 mph chase

Latest News

Lola was one of two starving hounds found in a South Florida dumpster six months ago.
Dog left in dumpster reunites with her rescuers
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon meets Biden, hails ‘America’s return’
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
The EMA issued by Nebraska State Patrol for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista,...
EMA on Ryan Larsen expires to become missing person case
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
White House’s new, $1.7T infrastructure offer panned by GOP