LFR, Black Hills on scene of a large gas leak in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Black Hills Energy are currently working to stop a gas leak in north Lincoln.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp tells 10/11 NOW that crews were called to the area of 27th & Fairfield around 9:45 a.m. on a report of construction crews accidentally striking a gas line. Chief Bopp says a large, six-inch line was struck by workers who are part of the construction group fixing the 27th Street bridge going over the Salt Creek.

LFR called in Black Hills to start the process of finding the leak, shutting off the line and fixing it. As of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Chief Bopp said firefighters were still at the scene, and would be for a few more hours. He says the reason for this is because Black Hills has to dig to find the line, shut the valve off and weld the line in order to completely repair it.

“As a result of that, it’s just a very long process in order for us to do everything safely,” Chief Bopp said.

LFR says they have three different crews at a time working with Black Hills.

“We want to make sure we get those guys rotated out over time, thus why on PulsePoint it looks like a large incident, when that’s not exactly the case,” Chief Bopp said.

27th Street is currently closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road. In a press release, Black Hills says that full closure is expected to last into mid-morning on Sunday, while welders and technicians make repairs to the steel gas main serving the area.

Chief Bopp says one firefighter was hospitalized after becoming ill during the response, but that it was nothing critical.

