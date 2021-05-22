Advertisement

LFR, Black Hills on scene of a large gas leak in north Lincoln

27th Street is completely closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road as LFR and Black Hills...
27th Street is completely closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road as LFR and Black Hills Energy work to repair a gas line that was struck Saturday morning.(Lincoln Transportation & Utilities)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Black Hills Energy are currently working to stop a gas leak in north Lincoln.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp tells 10/11 NOW that crews were called to the area of 27th & Fairfield around 9:45 a.m. on a report of construction crews accidentally striking a gas line. Chief Bopp says a large, six-inch line was struck by workers who are part of the construction group fixing the 27th Street bridge going over the Salt Creek.

LFR called in Black Hills to start the process of finding the leak, shutting off the line and fixing it. As of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Chief Bopp said firefighters were still at the scene, and would be for a few more hours. He says the reason for this is because Black Hills has to dig to find the line, shut the valve off and weld the line in order to completely repair it.

“As a result of that, it’s just a very long process in order for us to do everything safely,” Chief Bopp said.

LFR says they have three different crews at a time working with Black Hills.

“We want to make sure we get those guys rotated out over time, thus why on PulsePoint it looks like a large incident, when that’s not exactly the case,” Chief Bopp said.

27th Street is currently closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road. In a press release, Black Hills says that full closure is expected to last into mid-morning on Sunday, while welders and technicians make repairs to the steel gas main serving the area.

Chief Bopp says one firefighter was hospitalized after becoming ill during the response, but that it was nothing critical.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50...
LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search continues: Crews working in closed-off Papillion recreation area
People were seen hitting up bars in the Haymarket, eating at restaurants, doing it all without...
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

Latest News

People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
Lighthouse after-school program celebrates 31st anniversary
Temperatures should remain in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: More warm, muggy weather with scattered showers & storms
Dozens of motorcyclists are using their bikes to advocate for children’s mental health during...
Motorcyclists ride into Lincoln, raising awareness for children’s mental health
Former head coach of Nebraska football Tom Osborne released a children’s book called “I Believe...
Former coach Tom Osborne releases a children’s book