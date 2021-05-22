Advertisement

LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50 p.m.

According to LPD, a car was going eastbound when it tried to change lanes at a high speed. The car then collided with a gold SUV and flipped. A person was ejected from the car. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

