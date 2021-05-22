People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many people in Lincoln took advantage of the city ending it’s mask mandate on Friday. People were seen hitting up bars in the Haymarket, eating at restaurants, doing it all without a mask covering their face, but not everyone was on board.

People 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve spoke with had mixed feelings, with half telling her they’re beyond ready to get back to normal life, and the other half was unsure if it’s too soon to call it quits with masks.

“I think it’s good to see everybody’s faces again,” a Lincoln man said.

Smiles instead of masks is what you’ll probably see when you’re out and about now that Lincoln’s mask mandate has ended.

A Lincoln woman said, “We’re excited about things opening up, but we’re kind of like half and half. We’re not ready to go without them just yet, but we’re cautiously optimistic.”

Some people told 10/11 they’re nervous and said they’re going to continue wearing their masks for a while, even after being fully vaccinated.

“I’ve worked in the hospital setting and being in healthcare, common sense tells me it’s a good idea to keep the masks and social distancing,” a woman said.

A nurse who had just finished dinner in the Haymarket said keeping her mask on her face is a no-brainer. She told 10/11, “It’s hard for me to understand why there’s such a fight sometimes. If this is going to protect my grandma, your grandma, your father, your mother, it’s something so easy I can do to help you.”

People on the excited side were getting back into the swing of things, returning to what they think is best.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s going to bring more business into the restaurants in town and into other businesses. I think that people are going to be more free being out and about and around others,” another woman told 10/11.

A lot of people told us they’re happy they now have a choice to wear a mask or not. Some employees at certain places are still wearing their masks since business owners can decide what they would like to happen in their own establishments.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.