Sunday Forecast: More warm, muggy weather with scattered showers & storms

By Bill Rentschler
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same weather is expected as we head into the day on Sunday, though chances for showers and storms with heavy rain are expected to headline the forecast into next week.

The threat for severe storms will slide a bit to the east as we head into the day on Sunday as an upper level trough will shift to the northeast towards Montana. This will send another piece of energy through the area, bringing strong to severe storms into the forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening. Again, it appears the best chances for severe weather will remain centered across central and into western Nebraska for Sunday where a marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place from the Storm Prediction Center. Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska could again see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening with northeastern Nebraska potentially seeing a few stronger storms slide through the area in the afternoon and evening.

Another round of severe storms will be possible for much of the state on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.(KOLN)
Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy into the day on Sunday with isolated to scattered showers and storms.(KOLN)

Temperatures on Sunday will remain a few degrees above average - especially our morning lows, which should be quite mild. Into the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to mid 80s with more blustery south winds.

Temperatures remain mild by Sunday morning with lows in the low to mid 60s.(KOLN)
Temperatures should remain in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.(KOLN)

Into Monday, a stalled out cold front is expected to be over the area. This feature along with a strengthening low-level jet will try and keep severe storms in the forecast into early next week. We will also see a threat for heavy rain as storms will train along the stalled out frontal boundary into Monday night. Daily chances for showers and storms will continue into next week, with more heavy rain possible at times as a warm front lifts north through the area. Slightly cooler weather is then expected towards the end of next week with temperatures cooling back to the mid and upper 70s.

Temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s over the next several days before slightly cooler weather is expected by late next week. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms continue over the next week.(KOLN)

