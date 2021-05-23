Advertisement

Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t...
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. It formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said.(Source: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ana was moving away from Bermuda early Sunday after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Ana was located about 425 miles (690 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said. The hurricane center said it would weaken over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year’s record-breaking season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50...
LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall
27th Street is completely closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road as LFR and Black Hills...
LFR, Black Hills on scene of a large gas leak in north Lincoln
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search continues: Crews working in closed-off Papillion recreation area
People were seen hitting up bars in the Haymarket, eating at restaurants, doing it all without...
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

Latest News

People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
The North Charleston Police Department said they are investigating multiple shootings that...
13 wounded, 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight at unauthorized SC concert
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 13
A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party