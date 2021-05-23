Advertisement

Former coach Tom Osborne releases a children’s book

By Kamri Sylve
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former head coach of Nebraska football Tom Osborne released a children’s book called “I Believe in You,” and hundreds of fans waited in line on Saturday at the Best of Big Red Gift Shop for a special book signing. Osborne took pictures with fans and autographed their books and other Husker gear.

Osborne said his book teaches kids about having positive character traits throughout their lives. He said he hopes when kids read the book, they know that Coach Osborne believes in them.

“I just wish the best for them. Right now, it’s kind of a tough time to be a young person,” said Osborne. “They’re so many messages being thrown at them. They’re confusing, and they’re mixed. I care about kids.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s book signing will go to the TeamMates Mentoring Program. If you missed out, you still have a chance to buy Osborn’s “I Believe in You” children’s book at the Best of Big Red Gift Shop.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50...
LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall
27th Street is completely closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road as LFR and Black Hills...
LFR, Black Hills on scene of a large gas leak in north Lincoln
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a poster for Ryan Larsen, who has...
Ryan Larsen search continues: Crews working in closed-off Papillion recreation area
People were seen hitting up bars in the Haymarket, eating at restaurants, doing it all without...
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

Latest News

People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
Lighthouse after-school program celebrates 31st anniversary
Temperatures should remain in the upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: More warm, muggy weather with scattered showers & storms
Dozens of motorcyclists are using their bikes to advocate for children’s mental health during...
Motorcyclists ride into Lincoln, raising awareness for children’s mental health