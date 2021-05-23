Huskers top Indiana with Chance Hroch’s complete game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senior Chance Hroch recorded his first career complete game on Saturday night at Bart Kaufman Field, leading the Nebraska baseball team to a 3-1 win over the #25 Indiana Hoosiers. The Huskers are now 3-0 in the Bloomington Pod after beating Indiana Friday night and rallying from a seven-run deficit earlier on Saturday against Ohio State for a 11-9.

My arm hurts pic.twitter.com/ZOyxvefYhc — Chance Hroch (@chancehroch) May 23, 2021

The Huskers have now won seven straight games and remain in first place in the Big Ten with a 28-11 record. With its two wins over Indiana this weekend, Nebraska has taken the season series form the Hoosiers, 3-1.

Hroch matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits over 9.0 innings. The Temecula, Calif., native faced the minimum in an inning five times, including the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Hroch was one out away from a complete-game shutout, but gave up a solo home run to Grant Richardson in the bottom of the ninth.

Freshman Brice Matthews led the Husker offense with a home run, a triple and two RBIs. Matthews has been hot in Bloomington with three extra base hits and six RBIs in three games.

The Husker offense got Hroch a lead in the top of the first on a pair of hits. Jaxon Hallmark picked up the game’s first hit with a one-out single and then scored on a RBI double from Spencer Schwellenbach.

Hroch sat IU down in order in the bottom of the first, including a pair of strikeouts, and then his offense tacked on another run in the top of the second. Following a leadoff strikeout, Mojo Hagge reached on a single up the middle. The Huskers tried to get him into scoring position, but he was thrown out trying steal second base. One pitch later Matthews notched his fifth RBI of the weekend with a no-doubt solo home run to left field.

Working with a 2-0 lead, Hroch retired eight straight to start the game before James Espalin lined a two-out single to center field. Hroch went right back to work and got a groundout to get through the third.

Matthews came calling again in the sixth and triple down the right-field line, plating Hagge on the play, who had reached on an infield single. With a 3-0 lead, Hroch retired the top of Indiana’s lineup in order in the bottom of the sixth.

After walking Jeremy Houston in to start the bottom of the sixth, Hroch sat down 10 straight before allowing the solo home run to Richardson in the ninth. He went right back to work and got an groundout to end the game.

The Husker conclude their trip to Bloomington tomorrow at Noon against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the game will be carried on BTN.

Game 1 (DH): Nebraska BSB: Husker Heroics Stun Buckeyes, 11-9

Jaxon Hallmark’s ninth-inning RBI triple broke a nine-all deadlock, as the Huskers rallied from a seven-run deficit for an improbable 11-9 victory over Ohio State Saturday afternoon in the Bloomington pod.

Nebraska (27-11) trailed 9-2 after six frames, but pushed across five runs in the seventh and four more in the ninth to extend their lead in the Big Ten race heading into tonight’s matchup with Indiana.

The comeback began in the seventh as Nebraska got five runs on just three hits. NU took advantage with two walks, a hit batter and a pair of Buckeye wild pitches in the frame.

After leaving the bases loaded in the eighth against OSU reliever Jack Neely, the Huskers struck in the ninth. Cam Chick drew a walk to open the frame before Griffin Everitt tied the game with a two-run homer to left. Joe Acker then singled and moved to second on an error – one of four for the Buckeyes on the day to chase Neely. Hallmark than greeted TJ Brock with a triple to right center for the go-ahead run before coming home on Spencer Schwellenbach’s RBI single.

Schwellenbach, who went 4-for-6 to lead NU’s 11-hit attack, pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season, as Nebraska posted its largest come-from-behind win since overcoming a seven-run deficit against Maryland on May 5, 2018.

Emmett Olson (1-0) earned the win, fanning three over two shutout innings after the Buckeyes combined for seven runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Neely (2-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.

For the Huskers, the top three spots in the lineup – Acker, Hallmark and Schwellenbach - combined for nine of NU’s 11 hits and scored five runs, while Everitt drove in two runs and scored twice. With the win, the Huskers have won six in a row dating back to May 9.

For the first six innings, OSU starter Seth Lonsway was the story, as he allowed two hits and left with a 9-2 lead. The left-hander fanned nine in a 106-pitch effort, but received a no decision.

Connor Pohl’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first gave OSU an early 2-0 lead, but NU pushed across runs in the second and fifth innings to tie the score. In the second, two walks and a throwing error accounted for the run, while Hallmark, who went 3-for-6 on the day, knotted the score in the fifth with his sixth homer of the season.

The Buckeyes would come back with three runs off of NU starter Shay Schanaman and chased the Husker starter after scoring four in the sixth, as he allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings of work.

Marcus Ernst and Zach Dezenzo had three hits apiece for Ohio State (19-17), while Pohl drove in a team-high three runs.

The Huskers will play their second game of the day this afternoon against Indiana. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be carried on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network and televised on ESPNU and on the ESPN app.

