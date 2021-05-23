Advertisement

Lighthouse after-school program celebrates 31st anniversary

By Kamri Sylve
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The after-school program Lighthouse kicked off its 31st year of helping Lincoln middle and high school students.

After not being able to celebrate their 30th anniversary last year because of the pandemic, kids and their families gathered together in Union Plaza on Saturday. They enjoyed music from live bands and free food from Lincoln food trucks.

Bike Rack, a Lincoln bike shop, pitched in donating 30 bikes, helmets, locks and water bottles to kids in the program.

“We celebrate their achievements at Achievement Night and give them awards,” said Bill Michener, executive director of Lighthouse. “We just become that second sense of family that we all need in life: to believe in them, to love them and to build them up.”

The Lighthouse typically serves more than 650 kids around Lincoln. That number has since dropped to 250 because of the pandemic.

Michener said they used Saturday to show these kids how much they’re appreciated and to support them after such a rough year.

