Monday Forecast: More heat, humidity with another round of storms on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More rounds of severe weather are expected as we head through Sunday evening and into the first part of the work week. Overall, the forecast over the next week will continue to be headlined by more active weather with chances for severe storms as well as some heavy rain over the course of the next week as much of the state could see several inches of moisture over the next 7 days.

Into Sunday evening, most of the strong to severe storms are expected to remain across western Nebraska. A Tornado Watch is in place across the western third of the state through 8 PM MDT. Several tornadoes, large hail up to 3″ in diameter, as well as wind gusts up 75 MPH will be possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in place through 1 AM CDT for parts of central and into western Nebraska.

Storms are expected to slide to the north and northeast through Sunday evening before a line of storms is then forecast to race to the east across the state overnight and into very early Monday morning. By the time storms reach Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, they are forecast to have weakened significantly, but we could start early Monday morning with some showers and storms across the eastern third of the state. Alongside some leftover outflow boundaries, some scattered weak showers and storms will be possible through Monday morning across eastern Nebraska. More organized storms are forecast to develop into the afternoon and evening with the heating of the day and along a stalled out frontal boundary. Storms could potentially then linger Monday night and into Tuesday morning with a strengthening low-level jet.

With another round of storms into Monday afternoon and evening, some isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain as the primary threats. The SPC has outlined more of central and eastern Nebraska as the primary areas for the severe weather risk on Monday.

Temperatures into Monday morning will have a wide range across the state with lows in the upper 30s and 40s in the west, with very mild conditions in the eastern half of the state with lows in the 50s and 60s. South winds will remain a bit blustery through the overnight hours with sustained winds at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

Into Monday afternoon, temperatures won’t move much from where they’ve been the past few days. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower and middle 80s by the afternoon with breezy south winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

Again, the extended forecast is highlighted by daily chances for showers and thunderstorms - nothing unusual for late May. Keep an eye on the Wednesday night into Thursday time frame as areas of heavy rain could be possible across the state as the low-level jet is forecast to potentially keep training thunderstorms setup across the area. Cooler weather is then in the forecast for Friday with highs in the lower 70s. It also appears that Friday could be one of our drier days over the next 7. Temperatures will then begin to tick back up into Memorial Day weekend with some low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast as the upper level pattern will revert back to a more southerly and southwesterly flow aloft.

