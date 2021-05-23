Protesters arrested at Omaha Police union after pig heads left in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested seven people Saturday night after a protest at the police officer’s union was declared unlawful.

WARNING: Some may find images in the video above and posted below graphic and disturbing.

Those arrested will face various charges, including trespassing, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement, littering, and unlawful assembly, OPD Officer Michael Pecha said in an email Sunday morning. Alexander G. Matthews, a Problac organizer also known as “Bear Alexander,” and Paul Shan are also each facing an additional charge of inciting a riot, according to OPD arrest reports.

Members of the group were talking through megaphones for about 20 minutes and placed “three severed pig heads wearing costume police hats” in the lot, the email states.

According to police, following a gathering “advertised as a ‘Pig Roast’ ” at Montclair Park, between 40 and 50 people entered the Omaha Police Officers Association parking lot, located at 13445 Cryer Ave., at 8:49 p.m. Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, the crowd was informed via a PA system that they were trespassing on private property and told multiples times over 10 minutes to disperse. Police declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly” at 9:10 p.m., and made additional announcements for the crowd to disperse, OPD said. Officers then advanced on the crowd to begin making arrests, at which point those still assembled fled into the streets.

“This act is among the worst examples of the radical violence and vitriol now directed at the law enforcement community. The vast majority of Omahans support our police and reject this acts [sic] of ignorant hatred. We call on our civic and political leaders to immediately condemn these acts.”

Overnight, Conner posted photos of the pig heds on his Facebook page, calling it a “despicable act.”

On Sunday evening, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts retweeted Conner’s post containing the same photos, calling the incident “disgusting and vile... We are a law-and-order state and will work to stop anti-cop movements that want to defund the police.” The governor ended his tweet with the hashtag #BackThe Blue.

