Bryan Health encourages connecting to mental health resources

By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The pandemic has not only affected our physical health, but our mental health as well. The latest numbers from The Mental Health Bryan Health suggest that one in four people experience mental health issues, and of those people, two out of three don’t seek help until they are in crisis.

That’s why Bryan Health wants people to know about the resources available, like their Mental Health Emergency Room and Mental Health Hotline number.

“The pandemic has made a significant impact on the mental health of America,” said Dr. Dave Miers, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Health. “It’s important that we support our community and help folks get connected to resources.”

Dr. Miers said the largest increase in those seeking help was in the 11 to 17 range. In that group, there was a 10% increase in depression.

