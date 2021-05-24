City of Lincoln provides update on search for new police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln said it has narrowed its search for a new police chief down to eight applicants, and interviews will continue with those finalists this week.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Lincoln, the City received 31 applicants for the job, which was vacated by former Chief Jeff Bliemeister in January.

Officer Brian Jackson has been serving as Interim Chief of Police while the search takes place.

Applications were received from officers in 16 states, and the finalists are from Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and Oregon.

There are no internal candidates.

The candidates were not required to provide their race information, according to the spokesperson, and there are five male finalists and three female finalists.

Interviews this week will take place with the search committee, which will then recommend three or four finalists to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

After that, a nomination will be sent to the City Council for approval.

“The process started with a monthlong public engagement process. The results were published in a report that is available for public review at lincoln.ne.gov/ policechiefsearch . That site also includes the position announcement and position profile,” the City spokesperson said in a statement.

“These efforts have given us invaluable insight into the priorities our residents have for policing and the Police Chief. The broad themes we heard repeatedly include a commitment to community policing, support for our officers and the department, a focus on diversity and equity both within the force and in the community, and an unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability.”

Below is a current list of those on the search committee and those involved in the interview process:

Bob Caldwell, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, NEBCO, Inc.

Tracy Corr, Chairperson, Mayor’s Neighborhood Roundtable

Marty Fehringer, former LPD Captain, Assistant Chief of UNL Police

Romeo Guerra, Executive Director, El Centro de las Americas

Pastor John Leonard Harris, M.Ed., Founder and President, Encouragement Unlimited, Incorporated

Dr. Ed Mlinek, Emergency Medicine Specialist, Bryan Health

Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Police Department

Phil Tegeler, retired, Former Executive Director, The Bridge Behavioral Health

Dr. Colette Yellow Robe, Academic Retention Specialist, UNL

City staff participating in the interviews includes:

Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Jennifer Brinkman

City Attorney Yohance Christie

The Director of the City-County Human Resources Department, Doug McDaniel

Lincoln Commission on Human Rights Senior Civil Rights Investigator Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin (former LPD Officer)

Office Specialist Cheri Howard (former LPD Service Desk Manager).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.