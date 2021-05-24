Huskers announce hiring of Shannan Lum to basketball staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Nebraska men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the Husker staff.

Lum will serve as Recruiting Coordinator, a newly-created position on Nebraska’s basketball staff. In that role, she will help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation. She will also oversee the recruiting landscape for the Huskers with a focus on the NCAA transfer portal, including implementing and managing NU’s recruiting database and assist with recruiting research.

“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective. Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in game preparation as well,” Hoiberg said. “When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape. The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”

She is the second female to currently hold a title of Recruiting Coordinator at a power conference program, including the first of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent.

Lum comes to Lincoln after serving as Director of Video for the Cal women’s basketball program for the last two seasons. In that role, she oversaw program’s scouting and analytics, video breakdown and exchange, and assisting in recruiting and player development through film. She worked as an intern for the Stanford women’s basketball program under Hall of Fame Coach Tara VanDerveer for the 2018-19 season, assisting in the Cardinal’s basketball analysis for scouting and day-to-day operations.

A 2018 graduate of St. John’s University, Lum spent her final two seasons in Queens as a head manager and operations assistant with the Red Storm men’s basketball program. She also spent two seasons working with the St. John’s women’s basketball program, and served as a basketball skills and development trainer in San Francisco. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sport management with a concentration in coaching at St. John’s University.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.