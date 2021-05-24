Advertisement

Cass County nursery opens decor shop next door

By Jared Austin
Published: May. 23, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A place usually with flowers, shrubs and trees is now selling local decor. The shop is called The Refuge, which is connected to Landmark Nursery. Both places are located south of Eagle, Nebraska off of N. 2nd Road.

Landmark Nursery sales manager, Mark Charipar said, “We see a lot of happy faces and that’s what we’re after.”

Charipar bought the landmark nursery in 2015. He thought it’d only be a landscaping business.

“The next thing we know were finding supply issues were acquiring more and more nursery stock and people stop in and see if they can buy it from us and it grows into this,” Charipar said.

To find more creative ways to get people in the door, he and his retail buyer, Christy Taylor, wanted to put in a store selling indoor and outdoor decor.

Taylor said, “I look for things that just; you don’t see anywhere else.”

The store has watering pots, hanging flower pots and art made both nationally and locally.

Ever since opening The Refuge last week, things have been getting busier.

“It’s been a crazy ride but I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it,” Taylor said.

With summer approaching, people can begin working on their outdoor projects.

Charipar said, “They can build something in their own backyard and have their own little sanctuary in their own backyard.”

